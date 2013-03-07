SEE PICS: Tali Lennox is the new face of Karen Millen!

Tali Lennox stars in the new Spring Summer campaign for high street brand Karen Millen.

The daughter of Annie Lennox, Tali has already walked the runways for fashion giants Christopher Kane, Chanel, Prada, Missoni and Miu Miu and now brings her striking style to the high street for Karen Millen's new collection.



Gemma Metheringham, creative director of the fashion label said: 'To sum up the mood of the season, it is upbeat and uplifting, and this is reflected in our new campaign.

"Our collection has a lightness to it and, as this is the season of the separate, we are encouraging our customers to create their own looks and style using our wonderfully versatile pieces."

Tali takes over the baton from Aussie model Jessica Hart who was the face of previous campaigns.

