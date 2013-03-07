SEE PICS: Stephen Meisel shoots new Jimmy Choo campaign

Luxe shoe label Jimmy Choo enlisted celebrity photographer Stephen Meisel to shoot the new 70s-inspired collection for AW11. See the pics here…

Taking inspiration from the 70s’ most sultry stars including fashion icon Catherine Deneuve, the AW11 collection from Jimmy Choo includes classic shapes in some of the most seductive styles. So who better to shoot the campaign than photographer Stephen Meisel, renowned for creating the most sensual of atmospheres.

Model Raquel Zimmerman perfectly captures the empowered 70s woman that Chief Creative Officer Tamara Mellon has reinterpreted into the collection via rich hues and lust-worthy furs.

About the collection Tamara says: “This season I looked to the women who have always inspired me for their chic, empowered sense of dress, who experienced everything that life had to offer during such a glamorous and free spirited time. With this collection, I have updated that mood with a modern take.”

We'll take the Catherine bag in every style!

By Sarah Smith