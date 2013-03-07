SEE PICS: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ryan Reynolds sizzle in new Marks and Spencer campaign!

Hollywood comes to the high street as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ryan Reynolds become the new faces of M&S!

Set to be one of the most glamorous collections to date, Marks and Spencer have just announced the new faces of the new Autograph range: Victoria's Secret model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and mega-hottie actor Ryan Reynolds.

The gorgeous pair star in the new print campaign, shot at the St Pancras Grand, London, by BAFTA photographer Greg Williams.

Featuring houndstooth coats, casual separates and sizzling frocks, Steve Sharp, M&S Executive Director said Rosie and Ryan "are the perfect fit for Autograph - beautiful, exclusive and absoultely contemporary".

The Hollywood duo join Dolce & Gabbana model David Gandy and The Saturdays singer Mollie King, who have also been enlisted by the high street giant to star in other campaigns this season.

We can't wait to see the collection in store!

By Annabelle Spranklen