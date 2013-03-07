SEE PICS: Rihanna strikes a pose for Armani

Sassy songstress Rihanna gets racy to front both the Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans autumn winter ad campaigns

Coming to a billboard near you, Rihanna is the new face of both Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans and each campaign reveals the sultry starlet like you’ve never seen her before.

Captured in dramatic black and white shots that look back to classic film noir stills, Rihanna’s kohl-rimmed eyes stare fiercely into the camera as she drapes herself across a vintage car and lounges across the back seat.

With her hair chopped in a blonde boyish crop, Rihanna exudes a sexy sophistication that imbues this season’s Armani aesthetic perfectly.

By Sarah Smith

