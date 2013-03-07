SEE PICS: Rihanna gets racy for Armani

Pop superstar Rihanna returns as the face of both the Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans spring summer ad campaigns

Playing the ultimate seductress for a second season, Rihanna fronts both the Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans campaign in shots that promise to show a whole new side to the pop icon. See the pictures here!

In classic black and white shots, Rihanna drapes herself in front of the camera; in denim jackets and skin-tight jeans for Armani Jeans, and silk negligee for Emporio Armani Underwear.

And while the autumn winter campaign was all fierce eyes and edgy poses, spring summer shows a softer side to Rihanna. With long sweeping locks falling about her face, RiRi works the camera with coy charm to perfection.