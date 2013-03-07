SEE PICS: Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2012 bridal collection

Whether you’re looking for ideas or just like the fantasy of it all, take a peek at Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2012 bridal collection…

Oscar de la Renta is the go-to designer for a whole host of A-listers, with everyone from Jennifer Garner to Rihanna looking to the label for red carpet winners, but it’s the bridal collections that sends our hearts aflutter here at InStyle.

Kicking off New York’s Bridal Fashion Week 2011, Oscar de la Renta sent his Spring 2012 collection out to a beautiful blossom-filled backdrop and a front row of editors imagining each outfit on bride-to-be Kate Middleton.

In a parade of white outfits, there was something for everyone, from a bikini and kaftan combo to traditional floor-sweeping gowns, with a fox fur vest and silk tuxedo trouser twosome in between.

We wonder if Kate will be taking note…

By Sarah Smith