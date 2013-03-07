SEE PICS: More stars at couture fashion shows!

Anne Hathaway, Olivia Palermo and Daisy Lowe (with boyfriend Matt Smith) check out the latest round of haute couture fashion from Valentino and Elie Saab

Anne Hathaway hit the Valentino couture show yesterday sporting an elegant appliqué dress by the fashion house jazzed up with poppy red court shoes by Sergio Rossi. The One Day actress, who has been a long-time fan of the fashion house, headed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli, watched intently as the line-up of ethereal gowns in delicate watercolour shades made their way down the runway – perhaps she was already picking her Oscars gown for next year?

Also at Valentino we spotted Olivia Palermo looking the epitome of ladylike chic in a chiffon panelled blouse teamed with a bow-waisted black pencil skirt (both by Valentino) and finished off with Charlotte Olympia shoes.

It was a busy day for Daily Lowe, too, who check out the Elie Saab show in a gorgeous burgundy-hued gown that was slit to the thigh. One quick outfit change (into a blush satin corset dress) later and she was in the front row of the Jean Paul Gaultier show alongside her Doctor Who boyfriend Matt Smith and model Milla Jovovich.

By Maria Milano