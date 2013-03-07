SEE PICS: Kate Moss walks for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

Closing the Louis Vuitton catwalk show for the second season in a row, Kate Moss cosied up with Marc Jacobs backstage at Paris Fashion Week. See pics…

While last season saw Kate Moss cause a media frenzy when she closed the Louis Vuitton show wearing hot pants while puffing on a cigarette, the supermodel’s return to the catwalk for Marc Jacobs’s SS12 collection was equally show-stopping, although the only puff in sight was the delightful puffball dress she was wearing.

In true fashion spectacle, models decked a sparkling fairground carousel before revealing 50s-inspired dolly dresses, puffball skirts and tailored jackets with nipped in waists in icy whites and perfect pastels.

And with her hair pulled back in a blonde chignon, Kate closed the show with ostrich feathers fluttering as she walked.

Heading straight backstage Kate was all smiles with Louis Vuittons’ creative director, Marc Jacobs, showing her praise for the collection by planting a big kiss on his cheek.

By Sarah Smith