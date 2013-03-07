SEE PICS: Karen Elson models for Banana Republic

British supermodel Karen Elson gets in the Christmas spirit for Banana Republic’s winter campaign, plus find out what’s on her wishlist!

Flame-haired model Karen Elson has totally got us in the Christmas spirit with these divine photos from Banana Republic’s winter campaign.

Modelling a host of holiday must-haves, from sequined LBDs and jewel-hued cocktail frocks to cosy and colourful cashmere, Karen is exactly how we want to look this holiday season. Time to get shopping!

And speaking of pressies, we caught up with Karen to find out her festive plans and what’s on her Christmas wishlist…

What are your must-haves this holiday?

Hermes blanket, Serge Lutens perfume, Diptyque candles and Tabitha Simmons shoes.

What’s your favorite New Year’s Eve moment, and what were you wearing?

Floor-length Anna Sui dress, worn with fake fur gilet and adorned with tons of necklaces and bracelets.

Be honest – are you more of a giver or receiver? What’s the best gift you’ve given or gotten and why?

I’m more of a giver. I love to find a gift that has meaning to the person I’m giving it to.

What keeps you cosy in the winter – fashion or otherwise?

Over-sized sweaters, blankets, and knee-high stockings!

What’s your favourite color and why?

My favorite colour changes every year. At the moment, it’s all shades of purple – from mauve and lilac to the darkest indigo.

By Maria Milano