See pics! Hailee Steinfeld models for Miu Miu

We were seriously impressed by Hailee Steinfeld’s acting chops in True Grit and we swooned for her cute and quirky outfits (mostly Miu Miu) during awards season but now we’ve seen the photos of her modelling for the Miu Miu autumn/winter campaign, we’re officially in love!

In the ads, the 14-year-old budding fashionista strikes a pose in a series of Forties-style get-ups, including a navy frock with draped floral sleeves and an uber-chic and very ladylike skirt suit complete with burnt orange bow overlay. And don’t even get us started on the accessories! We’re totally drooling over the mauve and gold glitter shoe boots.

Hailee follows in the footsteps of Kirsten Dunst, Katie Holmes, Lindsay Lohan and Maggie Gyllenhall, who’ve all posed for the fashion house. The Oscar nominee said: "It’s so much fun to have the chance to work with such a gifted designer and wear these incredible clothes. I feel so lucky to be a part of it."

Miuccia Prada, who handpicked Steinfeld for the ads, added in a statement: “She is a girl with the stature to carry these mature and elegant silhouettes, while still remaining true to her youthful spirit. It is this timeless exuberance in attitude and strength of character that is found in all Miu Miu women.”

By Maria Milano