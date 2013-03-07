SEE PICS: Burberry's new campaign shot by Mario Testino!

Burberry has unveiled a model cast for its Autumn/Winter campaign, shot by legendary photographer Mario Testino

Eye-catching and alluring, Burberry is renowned for its fantastic ad campaigns that capture the luxe label's quintessential Brit cool style, and its latest offering for Autumn Winter 2011, shot by Mario Testino, does just that.

CFDA FASHON AWARDS PICS

Inspired by Burberry's advertising archives, Brit boys and beauties take on a 60s style wearing the collection's lust-worthy overcoats in autumnal hues - girls complete with kohl-rimmed eyes and plump nude pouts.

Burberry Chief Creative Officer, Christopher Bailey, explains: "I was inspired by iconic British portraits and our own archive campaigns from the late 1960s of Jean Shrimpton using her trench coat to shelter herself from the poetic and romantic British weather. We wanted to create a group of portraits celebrating British actors, musicians and models."

NEW IN STORE

So with the help of The Heartbreak's frontman Matthew Whitehouse, actresses Felicity Jones and Cara Delevingne, as well as a whole of host of hot young talent, Burberry has stayed true to form in supporting emerging creative talent.

We can't wait to see the shots in the store windows!

By Sarah Smith