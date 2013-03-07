SEE PICS: Britney Spears wears Dolce & Gabbana in promo shots for her new Femme Fatale album

Britney Spears is back and more stunning than ever! See the sizzling shots for her new album Femme Fatale...

Britney Spears wows in Dolce & Gabbana for sizzling shots to promote her new album Femme Fatale.

Smouldering in the gorgeous shots, Britney wears a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana corset top, posing seductively in a glamorous boudoir scene.

Another shot reveals Brit in a beautiful black and white polka dot Dolce & Gabbana number with cute black peep-toe heels.

Commenting on Britney's gorgeous pics, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said: “We love Britney and we love to dance to her new songs! We can’t wait to hear the whole album! She is always been among our favourite artists because she has been able to remain true to herself and to her style throughout the years. With her music she influenced and inspired generations of people for more than 10 years, always staying at the top, and we can’t but congratulate her for this new, important achievement.”

Femme Fatale is out now!

By Tara Gardner