SEE PICS: Beyonce hits London Fashion Week with her House of Dereon show

Beyonce and mum Tina Knowles launches their fashion label House of Deréon in the UK

Beyonce presented her fashion range House of Deréon in the UK with an ultra glam launch at Selfridges in London this weekend.

The singer and her mother Tina Knowles unveiled their new collection to a star-studded audience of fashionistas and celebs, including Rosario Dawson, Ellie Goulding, Paloma Faith and Mr Hudson, all curious to catch a glimpse of the tribal-inspired collection, and of course, get a peek at Beyonce’s baby bump!

SEE MORE PICS FROM LONDON FASHION WEEK

However, the Love on Top singer, who's expecting her first child with husband Jay-Z, was covering her bump modestly in a black sequined jumpsuit and Tina, who was the mastermind behind many of the Destiny’s Child costumes, was looking as equally gorgeous and sleek as her superstar daughter, in a leather jacket that nipped-in at the waist.

MORE BEYONCÉ NEWS

The mother-and-daughter label House of Deréon was created in 2004, the name being a tribute to Beyonce’s grandmother Agnèz Deréon. Representing strong women, the collection has a tribal princess warrior-feel using feathers, long floating skirts and bold, statement make-up.

Browse the new collection at selfridges.com



By Katherine Maskell