SEE PICS: Alexa Chung for Madewell

Style maven Alexa Chung launches her second collection for Madewell with a stunning campaign

Brit stylista Alexa Chung’s mix of girlie pieces pulled off with tomboy charm has become a style emulated on both sides of the pond, and with her second collection for US label Madewell launching soon, we’re forecasting a fashionable stampede to the stores.

FASHION TRENDS AW11/12

With cosy knits, classic cords and darling dresses, the collection is set to be yet more successful than the last, of which some pieces sold out online in minutes.

On her style, Alexa explained in an interview with US InStyle: “I try to find a balance between sexy and not being overtly sexy.”

And it’s exactly this spirit that has been captured in the stunning campaign. We’ll be buying!

By Sarah Smith

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG CAMPAIGNS

ALEXA FOR PEPE JEANS