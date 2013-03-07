SEE PIC: Victoria and Harper Beckham work AW trends

With a mum as on-trend as Victoria Beckham, it’s safe to say Harper Beckham has been in fashion since the day she was born, but yesterday saw the little one in her most stylish get-up yet – a maroon romper with matching bow headband.

BECKHAM FAMILY ALBUM

Meanwhile, mum Victoria, who has been wearing head-to-toe looks from her forthcoming spring/sumemr line for Victoria Beckham Collection, opted for a more casual look as she and the baby boarded a plane from JFK, cosying up in a sumptuous brown fur jacket teamed with a pair of kick-flare jeans from her DVB Denim line.

What a chic duo!

By Maria Milano