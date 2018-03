Make like sexy Eve Mendes and throw on a pair of coloured trousers!

Proof that this season’s trend for colour-blocking has major Hollywood mileage? Just check out Eva Mendes looking beyond cool on a shopping trip in NYC in coral flares (tick for the wide-leg trend, too) and a fitted white shirt.

And that’s just the secret to working a mega-watt hue – team it with a neutral like black, white or beige for maximum impact.

We wonder if her new Stella McCartney purchase is just as bold?

By Maria Milano