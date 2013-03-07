SEE New York Fashion Week's weekend highlights

Victoria Beckham showed her S/S 10 collection to yet more praise. Plus, see DKNY, DvF and Derek Lam's gorgeous collections…

Designers seem to be about as fed up with all the doom and gloom as we are and the message from New York was cheerful and optimistic.

DKNY was all bright, poppy colours and abstract floral prints. The show was named City in Bloom and flowers were drawn on suits and painted dresses. We were very pleased to see that the jumpsuit is back for S/S 10 in full, fuchsia effect.

Derek Lam's delightful show was bright and breezy with pretty flower and star prints on shorts and playsuits which are bound to filter down to the high street.

Diane von Furstenberg took us on a tour of exotic lands with Cleopatra-esque gowns and decadent gold accessories.

Herve Leger by Max Azria's show boasted a front row heaving with celebrity names including Mischa Barton, Hilary Duff and Peaches Geldof, all surely present to pick over which bodycon dress they'll be sporting for their next red carpet appearance.

But the big celebrity news from New York? Victoria Beckham's S/S 10 collection. She showed another collection of even more of her seemingly perfect dresses, this time in tomato red, black and various shades of nude. There was embellished shoulder action, waist-slimming tailoring and a couple of swishing maxidresses all guaranteed to sell-out, yet again.

By Pat McNulty

