Catch a backstage glimpse at Roberto Cavalli’s muses Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson, Kristen McMenamy and and Daphne Groeneveldare on the designer’s stunning spring 2012 campaign shoot. Watch it here…

With all the high-octane glam we know and love Roberto Cavalli for, see the four top models prepped, preened and giving it all they’ve got in his show-stopping new collection.

