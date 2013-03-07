SEE Gwen Stefani and Nicole Richie at the MOCA gala

Gwen Stefani, Kirsten Dunst and Nicole Richie dress up to the nines for the Museum of Contemporary Arts gala in LA

It was a night of uber-style at LA’s Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) as the stars put on their glad-rags in the name of art.

While Gwen Stefani, Rachel Zoe and Jaime King all worked classic black gowns and red lips to the MOCA gala, Nicole Richie was every inch the fashion princess in her blush embellished Julien Macdonald gown. But it was Kirsten Dunst, who leads today’s Look of the day fashion parade, who really got our pulses racing in her strapless black and sky blue Rodarte gown.

LOOK OF THE DAY

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re already gearing up for the party dress season!

By Maria Milano