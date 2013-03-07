SEE: Gucci's new project!

We’re used to hearing about exciting collaborations between music and fashion, but this unusual news caught our attention: fashion's latest union is between luxury label Gucci – and automobile style icon Fiat. The two iconic Italian brands have united to create the beautiful 500byGucci car.

Since its launch in 1957, the Fiat 500 has been a must-have and this special edition 500byGucci, which features the trademark Gucci green-red-green stripe on either black or white exteriors, has been customised by Gucci’s creative director Frida Giannini in collaboration with Fiat's Lapo Elkann to mark the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy and Gucci’s 90th birthday.

“As a creative, I feel an affinity with the UK,” says Lapo, himself a super-stylish icon. “Like Italy, Britain is a nation that embraces and nurtures innovation, design and individuality. I’m honoured that London is playing host to the UK launch of this iconic Italian partnership.”

Alongside the 500byGucci, Frida has taken "travelling in style" to the next level by designing a collection of ready-to-wear accessories. The 500byGucci is bound to be an object of envy for fashionistas, but with chic totes, silk scarves, leather driving shoes, driving gloves, iPad covers and luggage, we can even enjoy its style on the bus!

For more information on the 500byGucci, visit 500bygucci.com

By Banafsheh Hassanzadeh