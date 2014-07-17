Scented Jeans: Would You Wear Them?

One label has developed a range of skinny jeans that smell of the fruits of summer

Remember when scratch and sniff was a thing? Well it looks like that fad is back, except this time around it's not on naff birthday cards and novelty stickers – it's on your clothes.

Yep, one Portugese brand has created a collection of skinny jeans in a variety of shades complete with matching scents. Evoking the smell of a greengrocers on a warm summer's day, you can choose to have your legs clad in fabrics which whiffs of orange, strawberry, apple, blueberry or lemon. Whether or not that's an appealing idea, we'll leave up to you to decide.

Either way, with the scent lasting for up to 20 washes, you'll definitely save some money on Febreeze (we know you spary it on your clothes between washes).

And at £55, with no delivery fee, they might just be worth it...

By Olivia Marks

