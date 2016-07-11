Why We’re Talking About The #RaiseYourHand Campaign

Bulgari and Save The Children have teamed up for a new campaign, and what they’ve done is pretty great. Raise Your Hand sees loads of celebrities — including models, actors and sports people — photographed by Fabrizio Ferri.

Revealed at Rome’s Museum Of Contemporary Art, Ferri explained the concept: ‘We raise our hand to signal our presence, our interest, our attention, our participation.To signal that we do not hide, that we have no fear, that we believe we have an answer. Raising our hand while wearing the ring or the bracelet symbolises our support for Bulgari’s effort to raise funds for Save the Children. I have personally witnessed the positive impact it has had on the lives of thousands of children around the world, thanks to the money raised so far.That’s why I donate my work.This is how I raise my hand.’

Bulgari has also created a bracelet (available at Selfridges) especially for the campaign, with the Save The Children logo, inspired by the brand’s classic B.zero 1 design. It’s £370, of which £60 goes directly to the charity.

Save The Children and Bulgari have done kind of amazingly over the last seven years, raising $50 million for children all over the world — which has helped people in 33 countries, improving over 2,000 schools, working on services and training teachers.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari, said: ‘Save the Children is one of the most effective, wide-reaching charities in the world, and we are proud to work alongside them in their cause. Children are a key component in the fight against poverty, because as much as they are vulnerable they also harbour so much potential. It is by providing assistance and education to a growing youth that we can make a difference in the whole rest of their lives. Bettering the world is a quality inborn in Bulgari’s company culture.We are proud to partner with Save the Children to do our part in making a better tomorrow.’



