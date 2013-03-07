Sarah Jessica Parker's super-stylish London day!

From pared-down chic to night-time dazzler, see Sarah Jessica Parker's three fashion-packed London looks as she makes her promotional rounds for I Don't Know How She Does It...

Another hectic day on the promotional whirlwind of I Don't know How She Does It and Sarah Jessica Parker scored more triumphs in the fashion stakes.

The SATC star showed her enviable effortless style as she changed not once or twice but a total of three times for her promotional appearances yesterday.

Staring the day, the actress best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw, worked a chic ensemble of light denim jeans, a simple black tee and elegantly tailored trench coat, completing her look with a gorgeous pair of blush snakeskin pumps.

Next, it was time for her London photocall where the actress slipped into a stunning multi-coloured floral Prabal Gurung dress and super-stacked black and glitter pumps by Charlotte Olympia.

After a busy day of interviews, Sarah headed back to her hotel, later emerging in her last outfit of the day, a wow-worthy Antonio Berardi midnight metallic dress as she headed to the Jonathan Ross Show.

If only our days were as glamorous as SJP's!

By Annabelle Spranklen