Fashionista SJP works a colour-block frock to the Tower Heist premiere alongside Matthew Broderick and son

Sarah Jessica Parker was in full Carrie Bradshaw mode last night at the premiere of comedy caper Tower Heist in a colour-block party dress festooned with a bow belt.

The actress, whose husband Matthew Broderick stars in the flick, stood by her man and son James Wilke as they mingled with fellow cast members, including Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck and Alan Alda.

Lucky little James to be rubbing shoulders with such Hollywood legends!

By Maria Milano