Sarah Jessica Parker’s Moscow style

Fashionista SJP hits Moscow in two beyond glam outfits to promote I Don’t Know How She Does It!

Frankly, we REALLY don’t know how she does it. Uber-fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker always manages to pull off the most dramatic gown as if she’s wearing boyfriend jeans. Case in point: the crimson caped number by Giambattista Valli that the actress sported to the I Don’t Know How She Does It premiere in Moscow. With her hair swept back in a voluminous pony, SJP kept it simple with a cocktail ring and hoop earrings to keep the attention firmly on the dress.

For the photocall earlier in the day, the stylista chose a ladylike lace shift by Prabal Gurung and cap-toe courts (THE trend in pumps this season).

Stay tuned to find out what SJP wears on the London leg of her promotional tour!

By Maria Milano