Sarah Jessica Parker’s Moscow style

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Moscow style
Rex
by: Maria Milano
7 Mar 2013

Fashionista SJP hits Moscow in two beyond glam outfits to promote I Don’t Know How She Does It!

Frankly, we REALLY don’t know how she does it. Uber-fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker always manages to pull off the most dramatic gown as if she’s wearing boyfriend jeans. Case in point: the crimson caped number by Giambattista Valli that the actress sported to the I Don’t Know How She Does It premiere in Moscow. With her hair swept back in a voluminous pony, SJP kept it simple with a cocktail ring and hoop earrings to keep the attention firmly on the dress.

SEE CELEBS WITH PONYTAIL HAIRSTYLES

For the photocall earlier in the day, the stylista chose a ladylike lace shift by Prabal Gurung and cap-toe courts (THE trend in pumps this season).

Stay tuned to find out what SJP wears on the London leg of her promotional tour!

By Maria Milano

More Fashion

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top