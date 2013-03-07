Sarah Jessica Parker goes front row at Burberry on last day of London Fashion Week

Burberry brought its unique style to the last day of LFW, boasting a star-studded crowd with SJP and Alexa going front row…

It was never going to be a quiet affair – Burberry, last day of LFW, and SJP in the crowd – all made for a winning combination for the SS11 show!

Making a super stylish entrance in a Burberry cropped leather trench-style coat and brown ruffle lace-layered skirt, Sarah Jessica Parker worked the quintessential earthy Burberry tones to perfection, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour with her loose blonde locks.

Standing next to tennis ace Serena Williams – who made the SATC actress look teeny tiny – SJP had big hugs for all her fashion pals including Burberry Creative Director Christopher Bailey (see bottom left)! Smiling throughout the show, she even had a little bop along to the music in her seat!

Also sitting front row were Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevigne while Pixie Geldof went second row.

Burberry’s SS11 collection was awash with rich animal prints, snakeskin and taupe, with biker jackets, adorned with plenty of studs and rivets. The classic trench even got a reworking with biker sleeves added!

The hotly anticipated last look emerged on the runway and then took a tumble halfway down, falling into the front row! SJP gave a gasp of sympathy as the poor girl hobbled off with only one shoe on in scenes reminiscent of that famous Carrie Bradshaw catwalk moment!

But despite a little bit of runway drama, the model was back in her heels for the final walk, and the Burberry show received rapturous applause!

By Tara Gardner