Sarah Jessica Parker glams up (and down) in Washington

Fashionista SJP goes for all-out volume at Washington gala… and then has a quick change to hop a flight back to NYC

You don’t get more dressy than Sarah Jessica Parker in this outfit. The fashionista was dressed to the nines in a black empire-waist gown with full skirt by Theyskens Theory for the Kennedy Center Honors gala, held in Washington DC.

Complete with sparkling diamonds and an elaborate up-do, the actress, who was accompanied by hubby Matthew Broderick, was uber-chic in honouring Meryl Streep at the event.

Fast forward a few hours and check out SJP in her travelling outfit, with her glam hairstyle and drop earrings still in place as she boards a plane back to NYC.

Just like Cinderella!

By Maria Milano