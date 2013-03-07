Sarah Jessica Parker glams up (and down) in Washington

You don’t get more dressy than Sarah Jessica Parker in this outfit. The fashionista was dressed to the nines in a black empire-waist gown with full skirt by Theyskens Theory for the Kennedy Center Honors gala, held in Washington DC.
Complete with sparkling diamonds and an elaborate up-do, the actress, who was accompanied by hubby Matthew Broderick, was uber-chic in honouring Meryl Streep at the event.
Fast forward a few hours and check out SJP in her travelling outfit, with her glam hairstyle and drop earrings still in place as she boards a plane back to NYC.
Just like Cinderella!
By Maria Milano