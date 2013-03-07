Sarah Burton and Victoria Beckham win big at British Fashion Awards

Kate Moss and Kate Hudson were just some of the A-listers in the house to see the designer of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, Sarah Burton, Victoria Beckham and Alexa Chung scoop fashion’s top gongs

It’s been a big year for Sarah Burton, designer of Kate Middleton’s stunning lace wedding dress, and tonight was our nation’s chance to thank her for making our royal the best dressed woman of the year - and the decade - by awarding her the Designer of the Year gong at the British Fashion Awards. The designer, who took over from the late, great Lee Alexander McQueen is now internationally recognised thanks to THAT dress as well as the four catwalk collections that she has helmed. Looking chic in a black gown of her own design, the couturier thanked her team for always being by her side.

If Burton’s win was unsurprising then Victoria Beckham’s was totally unexpected – at least to her. The fashionista, who also chose an elegant black gown for the occasion, gave an emotional and heartfelt speech upon winning Designer Brand of the Year, tearfully thanking her parents (who were in tow), her four kids and her husband, David, “without whom I really wouldn’t have had the courage to do this”. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, although the mood was lightened when Victoria apologised for being “so rubbish”.

Comic relief was supplied by Kate Hudson, who delivered Stella MCartney’s trophy for Red Carpet Designer of the Year with a witty speech (read from her iPhone), mock-thanking the designer for landing her on the worst-dressed lists when she wore a Stella-designed dress to the Oscars in 2001. Meanwhile, our very own It-Girl, Alexa Chung, scooped the British Style Award for the second year running, accepting the gong “on behalf of girls who dress like awkward boys”.

Other A-list guests at the fash bash, hosted by Lauren Laverne and George Lamb, included Kate Moss, working a fab berry lip, uber-designer Marc Jacobs, Samantha Cameron and Olivia Palermo.

See the full list of winners here:

Emerging Talent Ready-to-Wear: Mary Katrantzou

Emerging Talend Accessories: Tabitha Simmons

Emerging Talent Menswear: Christopher Raeburn

Model of the Year: Stella Tennant

Designer Brand: Victoria Beckham

Menswear Designer: Kim Jones

British Style Award: Alexa Chung

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Sam Gainsbury

Red Carpet Award: Stella McCartney

BFC Outstanding Achievement in Fashion: Paul Smith

Accessory Designer: Charlotte Olympia

New Establishment: Christopher Kane

Designer of the Year: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

By Maria Milano