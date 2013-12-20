Salvatore Ferragamo Ends Year On A High After Court Payout

Salvatore Farragamo been awarded a whopping $4.3 million (£2.5 million) in damages, after a case was brought against internet counterfeiters.

The Italian fashion house filed a lawsuit at the beginning of 2013 as part of its continued fight against counterfeiting. Charges were brought against 15 defendants, including domain names FerragamoBagSale.com, FerragamoSingapore2012.com and FerragamoOnlineStore.com, for trademark infringement, dilution and cybersquatting.

Speaking on the case to WWD, Ferragamo Group chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo said: 'The internet has now become a leading channel for traffickers of counterfeit goods, and is now the central focus of the recent lawsuits filed by our group, historically one of the most affected by this crime.'

Ferragamo is certainly not the only luxury label affected by Internet fraudsters. This year alone, almost £100 million has been awarded to fashion brands, with a staggering £88 million of that going to Gucci America Inc.

By Olivia Marks

