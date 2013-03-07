SALE ALERT! The Outnet slash hundreds of prices in huge sale!

Luxe shopping site The Outnet is cutting the price of around 900 designer brands on Monday by as much as 80%!

We know you don’t need any persuading to shop online, but get ready girls because on Monday 23 August you need to get clicking! With the prices of Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney (to name just a few) all being chopped by a massive 80-85% - you can’t afford to miss out on this one.

MORE FASHION NEWS

Get picking those luxury labels now, then be ready to pounce on Monday when they’re a fraction of the price. You can finally own that Marc Jacobs bag you’ve been lusting after or that Richard Nicoll trench you’ve had your eye on purse-friendly price tags!

There’s no need to pre-register, just get yourself online for guilt-free shopping.

Monday morning just got even madder!

SHOP THE OUTNET HERE

By Rachel Bassett