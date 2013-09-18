Saint Laurent Music Project Welcomes Legendary Artists

Hedi Slimane photographs rock and blues legends for the Saint Laurent Music Project

Nevermind getting Saint Laurent’s Spring Summer 2014 collection ready for Paris Fashion Week, Hedi Slimane has found time to stage a legendary music shoot.

Featuring three rock and blues masters, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and B.B King, Saint Laurent’s creative director went back behind his camera lens for the brand’s Music Project.

Slimane created three custom pieces for the artists, said to be his childhood heroes, before producing a stunning set of black and white photos of the men modeling their bespoke designs.

Earlier installments of the campaign have featured Daft Punk, Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Saint Laurent’s Music Project… JB