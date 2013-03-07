ROYAL WEDDING WATCH: Bridal style advice for Kate Middleton!

It’s not just us obsessed with the Royal Wedding – our cousins across the pond are equally intrigued by the nuptial details surrounding Kate Middleton and Prince William.

With the wedding of the century just over a week away, InStyle.com has launched an adorable Kate Middleton dress-up doll, where you can play stylist and select the type of wedding gown she should wear – from a lace Oscar de la Renta confection to a voluminous strapless Reem Acra number. And don’t forget the shoes, jewellery and tiara to match!

As part of their bumper Royal Wedding Watch, InStyle.com have also quizzed Brit designer Matthew Williamson, who launched his collection of bridal gowns last month, for his top tips on finding that perfect dress: "Never shop alone for your bridal dress. Take a friend and bring a camera to take a picture of you. Make sure to get a picture of the back view, that’s the part of the dress most people are going to see for the longest time." Good luck, brides-to-be!

By Maria Milano