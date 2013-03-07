ROYAL WEDDING: Kate Middleton's engagement blouse on sale at Whistles

by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

Steal Kate Middleton's chic style as Whistles releases its limited edition Kate blouse!

Despite her Royal connections, Kate Middleton is a girl after our own hearts as she loves her high street brands. Wearing the now iconic Reiss Nanette dress for her engagement pics, Kate was also photographed in a gorgeous white lacy Whistles blouse for shots taken by Mario Testino.

And back by popular demand, Whistles have re-issued the Kate Blouse as a limited edition piece this week.

On sale online and in stores, the beautiful blouse retails at £125.

Pick yours up today for a little slice of fashion history!

