Rosie Huntington-Whiteley takes us behind the scenes at Marks & Spencer

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given us a sneaky peek behind the scenes on her lingerie line shoot for Marks & Spencer…

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has marked her one-year anniversary designing for Marks & Spencer with a special video, taking us behind the scenes on the creation of her lingerie line.

MORE ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY PICTURES

Talking about her inspirations, Rosie said “I send a lot of photographs of inspirations, I pick up things from flea markets and vintage fairs.”

Adding, “I like to try everything on before it goes to production to really feel the products, see how they sit on the body, make sure that I want to wear them and really understand the cuts and fabrics.”

GET THE LATEST FASHION NEWS

The latest Rosie for Autograph collection is available now and features a range of dusky florals, combined with moss green tones, perfect for a stylish new season lingerie look. NL