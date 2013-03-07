Rosie Huntington-Whiteley strips off for Monsoon!

The model lends her gorgeous self to Monsoon's lingerie campaign

Monsoon's latest lingerie collection is a feast of sumptuous lace, saucy balconette styles and perky polka-dots… And the Brit brand has found themselves the perfect face and body to showcase their latest lingerie looks in the shape of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The Brit model is famous for her English Rose complexion and perfect pout and is the ideal star for their new collection.

The three part range comprises Glamour, inspired by 1920s decadence and full of couture detailing with balconette bras and plenty of French lace.

Vintage is feminine and flirtatious with broderie and traditional pale ginghams and powder blues.

Folklore is the way to go for soft matte cottons and pin-tucked satins in bright fuschia and zesty lime with exquisite embroidery for a tailored but laidback look.

By Pat McNulty