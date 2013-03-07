Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off latest lingerie line for Marks & Spencer

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is back with a new collection of lingerie and nightwear for high street fashion favourite Marks & Spencer which drops just in time for Valentine's Day.

The British model smoulders the in boudoir-set shots which see her sporting new items from the high street fashion collaboration, including a stunning floor-sweeping silk nightdress, floral cover-up and new colourways of her signature bra and Brazilian knickers.

The model-cum-actress said of the retro-inspired fashion designs: "As this collection is launching so close to Valentine’s Day, it was more important than ever to make sure that all the new colours complemented all skintones."

"We decided upon a gorgeous palette of blush pinks and warm neutrals which every women will love to wear."

Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Lingerie Design at Marks & Spencer adds: "Rosie and I put softness and romance at the very top of our creative agenda for this collection. Lingerie is a beautifully personal, intimate gift and so every attention to detail was designed with femininity in mind, using the finest fabrics such as sumptuous silks and French designed rose lace."

You can get your hands on the collection in store or online at Marks & Spencer, now. Prices start at £12.50.

