Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her New M&S Lingerie Collection

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given us a glimpse of her new Autograph lingerie collection for Marks & Spencer, and she looks as amazing as ever. In fact, you may want to look away now if you're still feeling guilty about festive over-indulgence.

The 26-year-old model's collections for the high street brand have proved incredibly popular since launching in 2012, and we're sure this one will be no different. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, the new range has a romantic feel to it - think blush-coloured silk, pretty ruffles and delicate floral prints.

Among the lace and silk underwear sets are playsuits and pyjamas, so if all you want to do is curl up at home this winter, you can at least do it in style.

Speaking about her new collection, Rosie said: 'We wanted to create a luxurious collection of lingerie that would be perfect for Valentine’s Day and embraces a woman’s femininity making her feel utterly beautiful, whether she is treating herself or receiving a gift from her partner. One of my favourite pieces has to be the Rosie for Autograph Amethyst Silk Plunge Bra and Brief set – the signature style from my collection in a beautiful and flattering jewel colour.'

The new collection launches on January 10. We think we might have to treat ourselves...

By Olivia Marks

