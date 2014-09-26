Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Made A Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Catwalk Comeback

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has made a highly anticipated runway return for her all time favourite designer and we couldn't be more excited about it...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may be one of the most sought after models in the world but we very rarely get to see her strut her stuff on the catwalk, what with her taking up new roles within acting and becoming a spokesperson for various brands and issues.

However, when her fashion friend Olivier Rousteing - the creative director of luxury label Balmain - calls, Rosie never fails to answer...

After starring in the brands AW14 show back in February, the 27-year-old made the long journey across the Atlantic from her base in Los Angeles once again to walk in Balmain's SS15 Paris Fashion Week show, much to the delight of the FROW. Although its been some time since her last runway escapade, she worked the floor like a seasoned pro.

Cementing her 'babe' status to no end, Ro took to the runway with very minimal make-up and her hair effortlessly slicked back into a casual ponytail, allowing her natural beauty to shine through perfectly.

One of Rosie's more daring looks in the show was this uh-mazing red jumpsuit which showed off all of her impressive gym efforts. Just look at those abs. And don't even get us started on her arms. Lunchtime crunches it is, then...

Taking to the catwalk twice in the event, Rosie's second look was somewhat more demure than the first, but still packed a major style hit. Sporting on-trend wide leg trousers and a cut-out bralet, her towering and athletic figure carried off the look a dream.

Wearing the same cuffs that we spotted Kim Kardashian rocking as she took to her front row seat, it's pretty well official that double cuffs are going to be a HUGE jewellery trend next season. You might want to jot that down...

While Balmain was no doubt elated that she could feature in its show, it looks as if Rosie was just as happy to be there as she posted various shots of herself and the rest of the Balmain army backstage having fun before the show on her Instagram account through the course of the day.

We might have to wait another six months before we see Rosie work her magic on the catwalk once more - no doubt, for Balmain's AW15 collection next year - but we reckon these gorgeous shots of the Brit It model are stunning enough to see us through the winter.

All hail RHW...

By Maxine Eggenberger