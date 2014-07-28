Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Fronts Prabal Gurung's Beautiful AW14 Campaign

Rosie is back to what she does best; as the strong warrior-star of Prabal Gurung's new visually stunning campaign

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has just been unveiled as the face of Prabal Gurung's AW14 campaign and, as these images prove, it's one of the coolest ads we've seen this season.

It's hard to believe that the brand is only just approaching their fifth birthday (it seems so long ago that we clocked SJP in the emerging designers pieces for the first time...) and it comes as no surprise that, to celebrate the important milestone, that Prabal Gurung has called upon one of the biggest and most recognisable models in the world to front his latest campaign.

Shot by photographer Daniel Jackson against a mountainesque set designed by Gerard Santos, the 27-year-old model/actress/designer/girl crush of InStyle HQ adopted the role of a nomadic, albeit luxe, traveller.

Speaking of his campaigns star, Gurung said, 'I’ve seen her progression and how she’s moved on. What I like is that she hasn’t limited herself to being just a model. There is a factor about her that she wants to try — she wants to go for it — and I like that.'

Dressed in shearling, chiffon skirts, wool coats and cascading silk gowns, the gorgeous collection is offset by the stark, surrealist backdrop - which was actually built, not Photoshoped - as the English-born model is heralded as a modern-day warrior.

With her hair pulled back loosely from her face and her make-up left relatively unadorned, the shots really showcase Rosie's natural strength and beauty. Stunning.

She might be working on building up her personal brand (Rosie for M&S anyone?) and pursuing a career in acting but we're glad to see Rosie firmly back at what she does best...

By Maxine Eggenberger

