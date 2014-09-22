Romeo Beckham Lands His Second Burberry Campaign

It looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Romeo Beckham's cheeky smile come November, as Burberry has revealed its cast the 12-year-old in its Burberry Festive campaign.

The youngster clearly made an impression on Christopher Bailey and the Burberry bigwigs after his first advert for the Brit brand last year – which saw him muck about with a couple of other models wearing a shiny purple trench coat – since the label has chosen Romeo once again to front its new ad.

Although it won't come out until November, Burberry decided to break the news via Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes picture of Romeo on the as yet unseen campaign shoot.

Wearing what appears to be a traditional Burberry trench and check scarf, with his hair swept to one side, Romeo looks all grown-up in the snap. However, that cheeky grin suggests that this advert will be far from serious, especially since a Burberry representative revealed that the ad features a lot of people who are "mostly actors" dancing to music. And after all, this is billed as a 'festive ad', which we hope means a certain amount of jollity can be expected.

Out of Victoria and David's four children it looks as though Romeo and Harper are the ones that have caught their parents fashion bug. And while Romeo has already begun on the modelling path, Harper seems to have already developed a knack for styling.

Harper might be a tad young yet to start earning pocket money, but maybe there's a Saturday job waiting for Romeo at VB's new shop, which opens this Thursday. We're sure he'd give some great style advice…

By Olivia Marks