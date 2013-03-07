Roksanda Ilincic collaborates with ALDO

Day 5 of London Fashion Week will see Roksanda Ilincic’s Spring Summer 2013 fashion collection go down the catwalk and we can confirm that the models will be strutting their stuff in ALDO RISE shoes.

LONDON FASHION WEEK SPRING SUMMER 2013 CATWALK PICTURES

The latest in ALDO’s list of designer collaborations, the exclusive shoe collection will be available to buy in select ALDO stores worldwide post show so that you can get your mits on some high fashion at a purse-friendly price.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER!

Look out for pictures of the collection on InStyle.co.uk later today and pick your pair of ALDO RISE shoes next year!

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP!