Roberto Cavalli opens new London flagship

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian designer who put glam back on the fashion menu, is opening its new flagship store on London’s swanky Sloane Street. Just up the road from the old boutique, the new shop will boast menswear as well as the womenswear prêt-a-porter collections, accessories, eyewear and watches.

AUTUMN/WINTER FASHION TRENDS

Loved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum and Rachel Bilson, Cavalli’s signature sexy style is set to take over the historic Battersea Power Station during London Fashion Week with a star-studded party (stay tuned for pics!) and exclusive gala dinner to fete the new boutique.

The designer said: "I have always loved London and I have always found Sloane Street to be the perfect showcase for my collections. I decided to open a bigger boutique as I see London as a glam, cool market, and the demand for my fashion is constantly growing.”

By Maria Milano