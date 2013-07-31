Rita Ora follows on from BFF Cara Delevingne as new face of DKNY

Rita Ora follows in the footsteps of BFF Cara Delevingne as the new face of DKNY as she shoots latest ad campaign in New York

It looks like Rita Ora is taking career tips from BFF Cara Delevingne, as she brought Times Square to a standstill during a recent photo shoot for DKNY's Resort 2014 collection.

Rita's debut as the fashion house's new face comes just one year after her close friend and 'wifey' Cara Delevingne also modelled for the brand in a similarly urban shoot. Having recently jumped on stage together at a DKNY party, with Cara providing backing dancing to Rita's music, it looks like the pair are both die-hard fans of the fashion house.

The Resort 2014 collection was shot in pure NYC style, as the R.I.P. singer leant out of a yellow cab to show off her aquamarine handbag and struck poses in the middle of the street - while her fan 'bots' tried their best to swarm the set.

Modelling the collection, Rita worked a super-cool style while posing on a trademark yellow cab in a sequinned pencil skirt and embroidered black sweater layered over an embellished shirt, before adding a tough luxe look in a leather jacket and over-the-knee boots. A bold mixture of feminine meets urban-cool, Rita worked the Resort 2014 campaign with her signature blonde Monroe hair and red lipstick.

And ever the Instagram fan, Rita Ora headed to Twitter to share a picture taken of her watching fans from atop of a New York taxi - adding "Thank you bots for coming out!! Today was awesome you always crack me up! Didn't even feel like work…"

