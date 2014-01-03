Rihanna Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Her Balmain Campaign

Rihanna and Balmain make a perfect fashion partnership, so it's no wonder the 25-year-old singer was cast as the face of the label's Spring Summer 2014 collection.

'Balmain has been my love for so long', coos Rihanna in this behind-the-scenes video of her campaign shoot. And it looks like the feeling's mutual: In another video released on the brand's Youtube channel, creative director Olivier Rousteing reveals that the Spring Summer 2014 collection is all about Rihanna.

'A few months ago she came into the studio, and from that I wanted to create all this collection around her.'

Just another standard day in the life of RiRi, then...

By Olivia Marks