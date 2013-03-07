Rihanna designs collection with Giorgio Armani!

Super stylish songstress Rihanna has collaborated with Giorgio Armani on a capsule collection. See the designs here…

International superstar Rihanna has turned designer to collaborate with Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans on a capsule collection that is set to hit stores around the world this month!

MORE RIHANNA PICS & NEWS

Already the face of luxe Italian label Giorgio Armani’s underwear and jeans collections, Rihanna has proved she's so much more than a pretty face by working with the brand on both lines.

SEE RIHANNA FOR ARMANI

The embodiment of the Armani Jeans aesthetic, Rihanna’s youthful and slightly rocky feel has been translated into a collection that includes sexy tees, trusty denims and a black leather jacket. Meanwhile the singer’s feminine side comes out in the lacey lingerie that makes up her collection for Emporio Armani Underwear.

We’ll be buying!