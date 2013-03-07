Renee Zellweger teams up with Tommy Hilfiger for a fashionable cause

Renee Zellweger and Tommy Hilfiger have teamed up to design a limited edition bag for Breast Health International…

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger has turned her hand at designing to create a limited edition satchel with top American label Tommy Hilfiger for the breast cancer research organisation Breast Health International.

Ever at the top of the style charts, Renee Zellweger has put her fashion know-how to charitable use by collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger on a sumptuous suede satchel, a portion of the proceeds of which will be donated to Breast Health International.

Debuting the must-have accessory in Milan, Renee said of the cause: “It’s in support of a cause that’s been very dear to me for a very long time.”

And she showed just how easy to wear and super stylish a bag they created. Buy yours from Tommy.com when it’s launched at the end of May.

By Sarah Smith