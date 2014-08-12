Reiss' New Collection Has Got Us Hankering For Autumn

We want to get our hands on all of Reiss' AW14 range

Reiss has come up trumps for autumn, with a new collection that features pretty much everything on our AW14 wish list.

Tailored coat? Check. Quilted leather biker? Thank you very much. Head turning party wear? Yep, we'll have that too, thanks.

And, of course, there's all those things we can rely on Reiss to do well: tailored separates, relaxed knitwear and statement prints. Our workwear wardrobes will never have looked healthier...

Oh, and not forgetting their fabulous as ever men's offering. We'll be suggesting the boys nab themselves a new jumper come autumn, if only so we can wear it…

Check out the video to see what Reiss has in store for you this autumn.

By Olivia Marks