Celebrity bride Reese Witherspoon teams Monique Lhuillier wedding dress with Jimmy Choo sandals for her recent nuptials. Get the deets here!

We may not know the details of Reese Witherspoon’s custom-made Monique Lhuillier wedding dress (no photos have been released as of yet), but we do know what her shoes looked like!

The bride, who married celeb agent Jim Toth last Saturday, chose a pair of satin four-inch platform sandals by Jimmy Choo (called Macy) for her nuptials, which took place on a ranch in California.

Buy the same shoes as Reese at jimmychoo.com

By Maria Milano