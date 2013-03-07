Red carpet gowns take centre stage at New York Fashion Week

Day 6 of the New York shows featured Oscar-worthy gowns and the celebrities who are likely to wear them

Let’s just say Rachel Zoe was one busy lady yesterday. The It-stylist-to-the-stars took in two of New York’s top fashion acts yesterday and will have a myriad of Oscar-worthy gowns to choose from for her A-lister clients.

For their first full-blown Marchesa show, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig issued a line-up of drop-dead confections crafted out of tulle, beading, feathers and corseting. Taking in the spectacle were some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, including Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Camilla Belle, Jessica Szhor, Olivia Palermo, Michelle Trachtenberg and many more.

Oscar de la Renta, also known for dressing many a celeb, played host to Justin Timberlake and fellow craftsman Valentino, with his parade of carpet-sweepers in marigold, teal, black, cerise and red.

Other crowd pleasers yesterday included Diesel Black Gold, with a tanned Gerard Butler in the front row, Herve Leger, famous for its tiny celebrity-adored bandage dresses, Vera Wang, attended by newlywed and Wang bride Kim Kardashian, Rodarte and J Crew, both of which were graced with Beyonce’s presence, and Tibi, with gorgeous starlets like Emma Roberts and Sophia Bush sitting front row centre.

Up tomorrow is the legendary Michael Kors – we can’t wait to see what – and who – he has in store for us.

By Maria Milano