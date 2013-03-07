READY TO BUY: Olivia Palermo's jewellery range for Matches!

One of our top style icons Olivia Palermo has teamed up with jewellery designer Roberta Freymann to design five stunning statement necklaces – and they're on sale NOW!

Olivia Palermo has channelled her gorgeous style into five stunning necklaces for Matches!

The wow-worthy Roberta by Olivia Palermo necklaces come ribbon-tied with a different jewelled bib design on each, making them the perfect accessory to liven up any outfit.

Each luxe piece is named after an area of Roberta and Olivia’s favourite cities so take your pick from Le Marais, Belgravia or Chelsea.

The City star has been a walking advert for her designs lately wearing them in and around New York - and we can’t think of anyone better to model them.

Ranging from £195 to £320 and available now on MatchesFashion.com, we doubt they’ll be around for long so get browsing!

By Rachel Bassett